IOWA CITY — More than 260 current University of Iowa students are members of the 2022 Hawkeye Marching Band, one of the “top 10 college marching bands in the nation,” according to CNN Headline News and one of the Big Ten Conference’s marching bands whose halftime show is “worth the watch,” according to Sports Illustrated.
The 2022 Hawkeye Marching Band — affectionately known as “Band 142” by its membership — will once again be the sound of Iowa Football and the heartbeat of historic Kinnick Stadium at each of the Iowa Hawkeyes’ seven home games.