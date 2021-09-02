Hawkeye Marching Band returns to Kinnick Stadium

IOWA CITY — There are 272 current University of Iowa students as members of the 2021 Hawkeye Marching Band, one of the “top 10 college marching bands in the nation,” according to CNN Headline News and one of the Big Ten Conference’s marching bands whose halftime show is “worth the watch,” according to Sports Illustrated.
The 2021 Hawkeye Marching Band — affectionately known as “Band 141” by its membership — will once again be the sound of Iowa Football and the heartbeat of historic Kinnick Stadium at each of the nationally ranked Iowa Hawkeyes’ seven home games.
Area students who are members of the HMB include:
Austin Cook of Winthrop who plays the sousaphone. He is in his second year as a member of HMB and is majoring in Biomedical Engineering at UI.
Kelsey Gruber of Independence plays the alto saxophone and is a fourth year member of HMB. Kelsey is majoring in Human Physiology at UI.
Asa Kelley of Fairbank who plays the clarinet is in his first year as a member of HMB. He is majoring in Music Education at UI.
Will Whited of Independence plays the mellophone and is in his second year as a member of HMB. He is majoring in International Studies at the University of Iowa.