The Hazleton Commercial Club provides many functions of benefit to the community. In addition to Haze Daze fun for all ages, the club provides Halloween treat bags, and Christmas Shoppe for kids to get treats and presents for family and friends at very little cost.
Additionally, Hazleton Commercial Club annually provides scholarships to students from Hazleton that meet a minimum grade level. This year seven scholarships will be awarded following the Wednesday, May 18 Baccalaureate Ceremony at Oelwein High School. Recipients of this year’s scholarships are Morgan Alber, Danielle Gerstenberger, Noah Gross, Cole Hamilton, Brennen Sauser, Molly Trumblee and Madeline Vawter.
The club members are pleased to be able to provide this scholarship support and offer congratulations to the scholarship winners and all the graduating students. We send best wishes as they move on to the next stage in their lives.