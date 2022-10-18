Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Hawkeye UNI partners

Dr. Todd Holcomb (left), president of Hawkeye Community College, and Mark Nook (right), president of the University of Northern Iowa, celebrate their institutions’ decades-long partnership focused on student success during an event in Tama Hall on Hawkeye’s Main Campus Tuesday.

WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College and the University of Northern Iowa (UNI) marked National Transfer Student Week on Tuesday with a joint celebration recognizing their decades-long partnership focused on student success.

“The Hawkeye and UNI partnership is important in providing an affordable education while working to fill the void of skilled workers in Iowa,” said Dr. Todd Holcomb, president of Hawkeye Community College. “It is a great opportunity for students to be able to continue their education in our community.”

