WATERLOO – Hawkeye Community College and the Waterloo Career Center will host IGNITE: Advanced Manufacturing Parent’s Night on Monday, July 18, from 5-6 p.m. at the TechWorks Campus, 360 Westfield Ave, Waterloo, IA 50701.
Parents are invited to join representatives from Hawkeye and the Waterloo Career Center as they showcase the automation and robotic systems that are a part of the IGNITE program. Learn how this innovative, hands-on, modular, micro-credentialed curriculum prepares high school students and adults for high-earning careers in advanced manufacturing and Industry 4.0.
To learn more about the program visit www.hawkeyecollege.edu/ignite or email the IGNITE Program Coordinator at ignite@hawkeyecollege.edu.