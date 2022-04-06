WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College will host a screening of the documentary film “Getting That Note Out” on Friday, April 29, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center, 120 Jefferson Street, Waterloo. A question and answer session with filmmaker Francesca Soans will immediately follow the screening.
“Getting That Note Out” is an intimate documentary about blues guitarist Etheleen Morehead Wright and her passion for music. Born in Waterloo, Wright learned to play guitar watching her grandfather. She reconnects with band members to perform at the North End Arts and Music Festival, held annually in Waterloo each year to celebrate the cultural legacy of the North End, an area associated with African American roots in Waterloo.
As the band rehearses in a church hall, Wright’s memories weave through the music, narrating a story of creativity, loss, and resilience. “Getting That Note Out” is a powerful story of one woman’s courage and determination.
This event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6 p.m. This event is supported by the American Rescue Plan Humanities Grants for Libraries with funding from the National Endowment of the Humanities and the American Library Association.