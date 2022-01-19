This latest cold snap may be a delight to ice fishermen and polar bears, but the rest of us would rather be hunkered down indoors, preferably with a hot chocolate and the remote control, please. Well, it won’t last that long, but in the meantime, some homemade soup and cornbread would really hit the spot.
I came across the French Market Soup on the Just-A-Pinch website. With football playoffs this weekend, it would be a great time to gather some friends for the games and serve up the hearty soup. It takes a few hours to simmer on the stove and make sure you have a good-sized soup pot. Many of you may already have a similar homemade bean soup recipe, but this one has the variety of beans, plus three different meats cooked into it, making it particularly meaty and delicious.
It’s also a great time to put your concentration skills on a good jigsaw puzzle. I fondly remember a snowy January many years ago when I spent weekends in town at my parents’ house putting a 1,000 piece puzzle together with my stepdad, in between eating all the home-cooked meals and desserts he created for us snowbound visitors. It was great family time. I think the cold weather is the perfect time to get together with family and/or friends, if not for a ballgame, maybe a game night or card night and some comfort food. Take advantage of the opportunity to be together.
French Market Soup
Ingredients:
2 c 15-bean dry bean mix
1 tbl salt
3 c water
1 ham hock or meaty ham bone
2 bay leaves
28 oz diced tomatoes
2 onions, chopped
2 cloves garlic
6 stalks chopped celery
1 dash cayenne pepper
1 lb sliced turkey sausage
4-5 chicken thighs
Directions:
1. Add beans, salt, 3 cups water, ham hock, and bay leaves in a large pot. Simmer covered 3 hours.
2. Add tomatoes, onions, garlic cloves, and celery. Add pinch cayenne. Simmer 1½ hours uncovered.
3. Add smoked turkey sausage and chicken thighs. Cook until chicken falls off bones.
4. Remove bones, return chicken to the soup, season to taste, as needed, with some red chunky salsa, more salt, pepper, garlic powder, a squeeze of lime, etc. Enjoy! Reheats beautifully.