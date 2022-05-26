Heavenly Hash Fruit Salad

This recipe as written will serve 15-20. You can cut the recipe in half, and it is still a very large salad.
Salad ingredients:
1 bunch seedless white grapes, removed from stem and washed
1 bunch seedless red grapes, removed from stems and washed
4-5 medium honey crisp or other favorite apples, cored, sliced into about 1/2 inch pieces. Leave skin on for color and extra fiber.
1 bottle maraschino cherries, seeded, stemmed and well drained, 8 oz.
2 cans mandarin orange sections, well drained, 10.5 oz each
1 bunch celery hearts, cut into small cubes (leaves removed)
2 cans pineapple chunks, very well drained, 20 oz each
1 bunch bananas (4-5 medium), peeled and sliced
1 pkg miniature marshmallows
1 1/2 lbs. walnut pieces
Salad Dressing:
16 oz Cool Whip topping, thawed
2-1/2 c mayonnaise, light
2 tsp ground cinnamon
1/2 tsp ground cloves
2 Tbsp granulated sugar (or to taste)
2 tsp pure vanilla extract
1 Tbsp rum or almond extract
Directions:
1. First, you need one very large bowl for the salad and a medium mixing bowl for mixing dressing. Wash and drain all fresh fruits and celery; allow to drain until as dry as possible. Drain all canned ingredients well.
2. Remove grapes from stems, cut in half if you wish, and add to the large mixing bowl. Cut cherries in half, if you wish. Add all to the salad bowl, along with drained canned orange segments and pineapple chunks.
3. Cut up apples and celery and add to the large bowl, followed by sliced bananas, marshmallows and chopped walnut pieces.
4. To make the salad dressing, place thawed Cool Whip in a medium mixing bowl. Add mayonnaise and whisk them together. Add sugar, spices, and extract.
5. Mix the dressing well to thoroughly combined.
6. Pour dressing over salad in the large bowl and gently fold all ingredients with a rubber spatula until well coated.
7. Cover and refrigerate for 1-2 hours before serving.