Historic art and artifacts at the Wilder Museum

Frederick Scott and I talked earlier this week and he identified the planting item in the picture in the March 19 edition of the Oelwein Daily Register, that I didn’t know. It is a corn planter. As farmers would walk the corn rows early on, when the corn plants were getting a good start, they would use this planter to plant corn seeds where there was no corn coming up. The farmer would use it to open the ground and plant seed corn in the hole to continue the corn row plants. I asked about transplanting extra corn plants into the spaces, like I would do in the garden, when I had extra plants. I learned that this doesn’t work for corn. It wouldn’t grow very big and would be worthless.
Thank you to Annes Kenney and Sue Fenton for cleaning the museum yard. The tulips, lilies, and peonies have a good start even if there is snow and wind. Springtime teases us before it really gets established! A lot is going on “behind the scenes” so to speak before it really bursts forth!
Mary Knehans reminded me that robins will have snow on their tails three times during spring’s arrival. We have had one light snow and are on the way to another one according to the weather forecast.
Ernest Hoffman was quite a wood carver! He was born January 3, 1897, at Dubuque, to Ernest M. Hoffman and Mary Puff Hoffman both of German descent. Ernest and his wife, Viola, owned a farm in Fayette County near County Corners and farmed there until the Spring of 1955. They sold the farm and moved to Strawberry Point where he cared for a large garden and acreage. He enjoyed fishing and woodcarving (despite arthritis). We have farm scenes that he carved showing early life on the farm, which Ernest would have known. He was a true wood artisan — carving people, animals, buildings, including a windmill, and other actual working scenes. Ernest passed away May 16, 1984.