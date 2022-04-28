Many guests enjoyed John Richmond’s program about the Backbone Trout Hatchery Sunday, April 24, at the museum. He explained how the fish hatchery started, the CCC’s renovation of it, how fish food was made – it was actually made with beef liver and cooked at the hatchery.
The hatchery employees had to count the fish when they were getting ready to stock streams and how was that done? John counted hundreds of thousands of fish until Norman Moe, the fish hatchery supervisor, comprised a way to do that which made a huge difference. It depended on the size of the fish and the amount of water used.
The hatchery was moved to Manchester, then back to the park, and finally back to Manchester. Only remnants of the hatchery are left at the park now – non-functioning.
John told of stocking trout streams in Northeast Iowa from the Backbone Hatchery. At one time stocking was supposed to be confidential – not for public knowledge. The intent interest of people wanting to get right out to the newly stocked streams to fish right away was evident as they kept close watch on the hatchery regarding the stocking process. When trout were stocked, most of the fish were only 7” long to begin with.
Did you know that fish could suffer sunburn? Care had to be taken to prevent fish from getting sunburned, along with treatment for it when it happened. John answered questions from the audience. One of them was “What happened to the huge Sturgeon that lived at the hatchery?” John answered, “It made the transfer to Manchester and was doing ok but at some point, the Sturgeon was ‘fishnapped’ and never seen again.”
Our thanks to John for sharing his pictures and experience working at the Backbone Trout Hatchery and to everyone who attended the program.