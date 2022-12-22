One of my favorite things about the holidays is the opportunity to host family, either as overnight guests or for a meal, card games, etc. This year, Covid is my (unwanted) house guest for the holiday, so celebrating with family will wait until all is well. Being vaccinated has definitely helped keep the symptoms minimal, with a bad cold feeling being the worst of it. That, and not being able to be around those I love most. It’s getting better, but the Hallmark Christmas movies are getting boring.
Brunch has always been a favorite meal and it is a casual way to feed guests, allowing them time to lounge in the morning. Brunch is also budget friendly if you like breakfast casseroles that can use up leftovers. Plus, you only have to make two meals for the day and maybe fill in with popcorn or other snacks in the afternoon. Keep it simple, so you can enjoy your time with everyone. Memories are more important than menus.