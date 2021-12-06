Holiday Lights Fireworks launch Dec. 14 over Decorah

The Holiday Lights fireworks show over downtown Decorah will be launching Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 6:30. Mick Layden will light up the night with an amazing show for this holiday season.
All are welcome to watch the fireworks from the stands of the Decorah High School football field. Grab a blanket, winter gear and enjoy the show. Parking is available next to the football field.
Holiday Lights is one of the largest drive-through lighted holiday displays. All free-will donations benefit Helping Services for Youth & Families, a nonprofit organization with programs that promote healthier and safer families and youth throughout Northeast Iowa. Holiday Lights is open nightly 5-9 p.m. through Christmas night at the Pulpit Rock Campground.