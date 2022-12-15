Our family traditions have changed over the years as we grew up, had our own families, and found there were traditions to share with spouse families as well. Even the types of food and meals have changed. My late husband’s family has a family Christmas together before the holiday and it is a casual, soup and snacks gathering.
My own family usually gathers on Christmas Eve for supper, gifts, and sometimes church service. Christmas Day is usually quiet in my house, while kids go to their in-laws and extended families.
When my sisters and I were kids, we had Christmas Eve church and Christmas morning at home and then often traveled to a grandparent’s house for Christmas dinner. As the older generation aged, my mom and stepdad became the central hosts for everything. Since my stepdad Ken’s birthday was the 26th, we usually had three days of baking, cooking and celebrating.
These days, the expense of cooking big or many meals for guests can be tough on the pocketbook. This week I’ve included some delicious and different dishes to have for breakfast, brunch or supper that won’t make you feel like you “skimped” while being more budget friendly.
Recipe and photo from “My Recipe Journey” food blog
(Between the deli roast beef and cheese, I find there is plenty of salt, so I don’t add any, but each cook has their own preference for saltiness.)
1 1/2 lbs. deli roast beef, sliced thin and cut into strips
1 large white onion, sliced thin
1 lb. spaghetti, cooked according to package directions
1/2 tsp. kosher salt, if needed
2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
DIRECTIONS FOR CHEESE SAUCE:
In a medium sized saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter.
Add the flour and stir while cooking the flour for about 2 minutes.
Slowly add the milk, allowing it to thicken while constantly stirring.
Add 1/2 tsp of kosher salt (if needed) and 1/4 tsp. black pepper.
Stir and add in the shredded cheddar.
Keep stirring until all the cheese is melted and smooth and until the sauce is thickened.
Turn off heat, cover and keep warm.
Cook the spaghetti according to the package directions.
While the spaghetti is cooking brown onions with the roast beef in a large skillet on medium heat using the cooking oil. When oil is hot, add the onions and cook until they are very tender and fully cooked.
Then add in the sliced roast beef strips, 1/4 tsp kosher salt (if needed) and 1/4 tsp black pepper, stirring and sauteing until well incorporated.
Remove from heat and keep warm.
Serve cooked and drained spaghetti topped with the sauteed roast beef and onions and cheddar cheese sauce. Serves 4