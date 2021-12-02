Holiday Ricotta Egg Biscuits

Ingredients:
2 sticks butter, softened
2 eggs
4 c all-purpose flour
2 tsp vanilla extract
2 c sugar
1 lb. ricotta cheese
1 tsp baking soda
1 tsp baking powder
ICING
1½ c confectioners’ sugar
3-4 tbl milk
1 tsp vanilla extract (or any extract flavor desired)
food coloring (optional) to tint the icing if desired
Directions:
1. Cream butter and sugar. Mix until creamy.
2. Add eggs, one at a time, mixing well after each addition.
3. Add ricotta cheese and extract. Mix well.
4. Add flour, baking soda, and baking powder gradually.
5. After well incorporated refrigerate the dough about 30 minutes, covered; the dough is then easier to handle. Drop by rounded teaspoonfuls or roll into small balls onto an ungreased, parchment paper-lined cookie sheet.
6. Bake at 350°F for 12-15 minutes.
7. Cool on a wire rack.
8. For the icing: Combine confectioners’ sugar, 3-4 tablespoons of milk, and vanilla or another extract (add food coloring if colored icing is desired).
9. Ice cookies and top with colored sprinkles. Store covered once icing has dried.