Oelwein Chapter CL, P.E.O. met Monday, Feb. 6, at the home of Cindy Schrader.
President Diane King conducted the 1 p.m. meeting welcoming 12 sisters and one visitor. Chaplain Shari Miller read from 1 Corinthians, “The Love Chapter.” Protem officers were Gail Treat as recording secretary and Betty Blunt as corresponding secretary. The Finance Committee and Nominating Committee were reminded to present their information at the next meeting. The president read her annual letter highlighting the past year’s events. A proposed amendment to the constitution of P.E.O Sisterhood was discussed and voted upon. Sue Johnson noted February birthdays, and former member Sherri Dillon gave greetings.
A wonderful program was given by Cindy Schrader on her “Trip to the Holy Land,” March 2-11, 2020. The trip was through Educational Opportunities Tours that she joined with her husband, sister and brother-in-law.
It was a faith-based tour that made 12 stops, some of which were: Western (Wailing) Wall, Dome of the Rock, 14 Stations of the Cross, the Church of Mary Magdelene, the Holy Sepulcher, a Greek Orthodox Chapel, the Dead Sea scrolls, and Sea of Galilee, and others. Communion was given at the Garden of Gethsemane and “Renewing our Baptism” at a baptismal site on the Jordan River.
Schrader noted they always felt safe and were interviewed/questioned several times because of the beginning of the COVID outbreak. The tour group did not get to Bethlehem, though, because of the pandemic. She told interesting facts about the foods, landscape, and people, and shared many pictures, items, and maps to bring the trip to life.
Valentine’s Day refreshments were served by Sue Johnson and Cindy Schrader.
The next meeting will be 7 p.m. Monday, March 6, at Grace United Methodist Church. Business will include election and installation of officers and delegates, P.E.O. projects reports, and exemplification of the ceremony of initiation. Hostesses will be Patricia Bennett and Linda Jensen.