Oelwein Chapter CL, P.E.O. met Monday, Feb. 6, at the home of Cindy Schrader.

President Diane King conducted the 1 p.m. meeting welcoming 12 sisters and one visitor. Chaplain Shari Miller read from 1 Corinthians, “The Love Chapter.” Protem officers were Gail Treat as recording secretary and Betty Blunt as corresponding secretary. The Finance Committee and Nominating Committee were reminded to present their information at the next meeting. The president read her annual letter highlighting the past year’s events. A proposed amendment to the constitution of P.E.O Sisterhood was discussed and voted upon. Sue Johnson noted February birthdays, and former member Sherri Dillon gave greetings.

