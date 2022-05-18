Honey Pecan Chicken Salad

Ingredients:
4 c cooked chicken breast, cubed
1½ c green or red seedless grapes, sliced
1 c pecans, chopped
½ c mayonnaise
¼ c sour cream
2 Tbsp honey
¾ c celery, chopped fine (optional)
1 tsp poppy seeds (optional)
seasoning to taste (such as Cajun seasoning)
Directions:
Kitchen Tips:
4 cups of cooked chicken equals about 2 large or 3 medium-sized chicken breasts. An option is to add ½ cup dried cranberries (along with the grapes).
1. Combine seasoned chicken, grapes, celery (if using), and pecans in a large bowl; set aside.
2. Mix mayonnaise, sour cream, honey, and poppy seeds in a small bowl to blend.
3. Add to chicken mixture. Toss well to coat. Serve over lettuce, or with your favorite bread or crackers.
4. Note: The original recipe doesn’t call for celery. It is added here to change the taste up a bit and add a little more crunch. It’s equally delicious either way. Another variation is to use dried cranberries in place of the grapes.