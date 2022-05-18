Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Honey Pecan Chicken Salad

Ingredients:

4 c cooked chicken breast, cubed

1½ c green or red seedless grapes, sliced

1 c pecans, chopped

½ c mayonnaise

¼ c sour cream

2 Tbsp honey

¾ c celery, chopped fine (optional)

1 tsp poppy seeds (optional)

seasoning to taste (such as Cajun seasoning)

Directions:

Kitchen Tips:

4 cups of cooked chicken equals about 2 large or 3 medium-sized chicken breasts. An option is to add ½ cup dried cranberries (along with the grapes).

1. Combine seasoned chicken, grapes, celery (if using), and pecans in a large bowl; set aside.

2. Mix mayonnaise, sour cream, honey, and poppy seeds in a small bowl to blend.

3. Add to chicken mixture. Toss well to coat. Serve over lettuce, or with your favorite bread or crackers.

4. Note: The original recipe doesn’t call for celery. It is added here to change the taste up a bit and add a little more crunch. It’s equally delicious either way. Another variation is to use dried cranberries in place of the grapes.

Tags

Trending Food Videos