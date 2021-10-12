“Back in Time” was the program given by Sheila Bryan when The Sorority Sisters met at her home Monday afternoon.
She took the group back to 1965, the Vietnam War and Operation Rolling Thunder.
Members offered guesses on the average cost of new homes, which was $13,600 and cars, $2,650. A loaf of bread cost 21 cents and gas was 31cents a gallon.
The hostess pointed out that The Beatles were the popular musical group along with Sonny and Cher, The Beach Boys, Bob Dylan, The Temptations and James Brown.
Popular television shows of that era included I’ve Got a Secret, The Andy Griffith Show, Dick VanDyke Show, Bewitched, and Hogan’s Heroes.
Outstanding movies that year were The Sound of Music, Doctor Zhivago, Cat Ballou, The Sandpiper, A Patch of Blue and The Great Race.
It was the year that the late Dr. Martin Luther King led a civil rights march in Alabama from Selma to Montgomery and Cosmonaut Alexei Leonov was the first person to walk in space.
Discussion followed the presentation.
Barbara Sanders presided at the business session when it was announced that the Oct. 25 meeting would be at the home of Bonnie Elliott at 1 p.m.
During the social time, the hostess was assisted in serving refreshments by Barbara Sanders.