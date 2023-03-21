It happens every year about this time — rabbit auricular amputations — or, more commonly known as biting off the ears of a chocolate Easter bunny.
Believe it or not, in 2017 a study was done that looked at the preference of order for eating these sweet critters. More than 28,000 answered the online survey of which 59 percent of Americans revealed they eat the ears first. Only about four percent go after the feet or tail, while 33 percent have no preference — their only desire is a chocolate fix.
The research was led by Kathleen Yaremchuck, M.D., chairman of the department of otolaryngology (head and neck surgery) at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. The study was published in “The Laryngoscope.”
The doctor and her colleagues used Google online search data from 2012 to 2017. The “tongue-in-cheek” research found late March through mid-April to be the peak chocolate bunny ears biting season, with adults and children wholly responsible. It was also noted that few other holiday confections, such as chocolate Santas, undergo the same type of specific anatomical amputations that chocolate bunnies endure. In conclusion, the ears have it.