All Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations now offer test-to-treat COVID-19 services using the COVID-19 antiviral, PAXLOVID, to help treat mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19 in certain patients who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19.
In order to be prescribed PAXLOVID, patients must test positive for COVID-19.
Patients should provide the following to their local Hy-Vee Pharmacy:
• Date/proof of positive test result.
• Electronic or printed health records less than 12 months old, including the most recent reports of lab blood work for the pharmacist to review for kidney or liver problems.
• A list of all medications they are taking, including over-the-counter medications. This list helps screen for drugs with potentially serious interactions with PAXLOVID.