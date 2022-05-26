Ice Box Lemon Drop Cake

CAKE
1 Duncan Hines Moist Deluxe Supreme lemon cake mix
1 pkg lemon instant pudding mix, 3 oz
1/3 c vegetable oil
1 c water
1/3 c lemon juice
1 c buttermilk
3 eggs
GLAZE
4 c Confectioner’s sugar
1/3 c lemon juice
3 Tbsp vegetable oil
3 Tbsp water
Directions:
1. In a large bowl, stir together dry cake mix and pudding mix.
2. In another bowl, combine the vegetable oil, water, lemon juice, buttermilk, and eggs. Beat with mixer until blended.
3. Add to dry mixture.
4. Beat until combined.
5. Pour cake into a greased 9x13 pan.
6. Bake at 350 degrees for 35-40 minutes (check cake at 35 minutes). It will require a couple of minutes longer baking time than cake mix box calls for because of the extra moisture produced by the milk. Stick a toothpick in the center to check for doneness.
7. ICING: Combine water, oil, powdered sugar, and lemon juice with a mixer until smooth. Add one more tablespoon of water if consistency isn’t saucy.
8. “Glaze” the cake when it is just a little cooled.
Do not over glaze it because the icing is sweet. Just a thin layer is required.