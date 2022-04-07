Ideas for Easter brunch or dinner

Most common question heard this week: “Is spring ever going to get here?”
Well, of course it will, eventually. I think winter is just like everyone else who comes to Iowa, it likes us so much, it doesn’t want to leave!
When we were growing up, it was not uncommon to have a wood/coal burning furnace (my great-grandma also had a wood-burning stove to cook on). My grandparents’ coal man generally brought a big load of coal for the coal room in the basement in the fall, and it lasted through the winter, supplemented by wood, that was cut, piled, and brought in as needed throughout the cold months. By spring, you could see the floor in parts of the coal room and Grandma did more baking on cooler days to help keep the house warm.
I mentioned in last week’s writing that I have always been daunted about making pie crusts from scratch. I could add baking fresh bread to those skills I seem to lack. I remember attempting homemade bread for the man of the house, who grew up eating homemade, fresh from the oven bread that his mother earned high praises for. It was definitely unchartered waters and the resulting product looked like a golden brick that could double as a doorstop. Having zero experience in the yeast and dough department, to this day, I have no idea where the fail came in the process.
However, I found a recipe for 60 Minute Rolls on a popular recipe website, Just A Pinch, and I think this one is worth a try. At the cost of groceries today, I might add that a 10-pound bag of flour is less than $5.50 and there are approximately 3½ cups of flour per pound, or 33½ cups of flour in a bag. That equals less than 17 cents per cup. Besides, I can stay warm in the kitchen while I turn my thermostat down a bit and wait for spring weather.
With Easter only a week away, here are some great ideas to add to your Easter dinner or brunch table. Ham is a popular holiday meat and there are so many ways to prepare it. I like the flavor of ham as it is, without adding brown sugar, mustard, or pineapple glazes and whatever else to the pan. The only thing I do to enhance the meat is rinse it first under warm water to get some of the saltiness off, then put it in a Dutch oven, pour a can of 7Up® over it and cover, before putting it in the oven or slow cooker. After about three hours in the oven at 350°F, it is delicious and juicy and tender. If you’re using a crockpot/slow cooker, you will need 5-6 hours on high, but keep an eye on it, since all appliances heat differently. That’s my simple ham secret.
60 Minute Rolls
Ingredients:
¼ v warm water
2 tbl white sugar
2 pkgs yeast
2 c milk
½ c butter or margarine (1 stick)
3 eggs
²/³ c white sugar
2 tsp salt
5-7 c white flour
Directions:
The dough only rises once, so this is a time-saving recipe.
1. Mix the yeast, 2 Tbsp sugar, and the warm water in a 2 cup glass measuring cup or small bowl. Set aside to proof (not only starts the yeast working, but you will know your water was not too hot or your yeast dead, as well).
2. In a medium saucepan, heat the milk and the butter/margarine. DO NOT LET BOIL; you just want it warm.
3. Beat the 3 eggs, ²/³ cup sugar, and the salt together with a mixer set on medium for about 2 minutes.
4. Add the milk/margarine mixture and stir. Make sure this is not too hot or else you’ll end up cooking the eggs.
5. Add the yeast mixture and stir.
6. Attach the dough hook to your mixer. Slowly add the flour and mix until a stiff dough forms.
7. The dough will pull away from the side of the bowl. You may or may not need all the flour. Sometimes it takes more, sometimes less (no idea why). If mixing by hand, add flour until a stiff sticky dough forms. Empty bowl onto a floured surface and work/knead in flour until a smooth dough forms.
8. Grease whatever pan you will be baking in, be it a loaf pan or a 9x13 cake pan. Form your dough into either 2 loaves of bread or a bunch of rolls (depends on how big you make them) and set aside in a warm, draft-free place to rise. Cover with a damp dishtowel for more draft protection.
9. When the rolls/bread has doubled in size, bake in a 375ºF oven for 15-20 minutes until the tops are brown.
10. Bread is done when you thump the top with a knuckle, and it sounds hollow.