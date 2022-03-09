It may not be an understatement, but the price of just about everything is getting noticeably higher these days — and it doesn’t seem to be just a few cents here and there anymore. A friend and I were discussing how difficult it must be for parents with kids to keep decent meals on the table without going broke.
Fifty-plus years ago, when I was a struggling student, I remember peeling potatoes and cooking the flesh for one meal while saving the skins in water in the fridge to be fried the next day with leftover bacon grease. I could go to the neighborhood small grocery and buy 50-cents worth of hamburger that lasted for two meals, too, mix it up with some ketchup and cooked macaroni and call it goulash. A quarter’s worth of bologna made several sandwiches for a week’s lunches.
Looking through the grocery store and sale items today, there are still some bargains to be found, especially in pork and chicken. Sorry, beef, but have heart, I’m sure the other two will join your ranks before too long.
A pork tenderloin roast can be sliced up into servings that won’t kill the budget and flavorful chicken hind quarters can be made into a variety of dishes. I have a sister who insists chicken and spaghetti, or any tomato-based sauce, have no business together, but I’ll bet she has never had million-dollar chicken spaghetti. She could always switch out the spaghetti sauce for Alfredo — if she’s too chicken.
Hope these recipes will help keep your grocery budget in control this week. Keep the faith.
Million-Dollar
Chicken Spaghetti
Ingredients:
1 pkg (16 oz) spaghetti noodles, cooked
8 tbl butter
2 (24 oz cans/jars) spaghetti sauce of your choice
3 c cooked chicken hind quarters (about 2-3 quarters), cut up
1 c cottage cheese
½ c sour cream
8 oz cream cheese
1 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp onion powder
1 c cheddar cheese, shredded
Directions:
Boil the spaghetti noodles until al denté – a little firm but cooked. Best test for this is to simply eat a noodle and you can tell.
While noodles are cooking, place 2 tablespoons of butter in the bottom of a 9x13 baking dish and place in the oven to melt while preheating to 375°F and then remove and set aside for the construction.
Mix up the cream sauce of sour cream, cream cheese, cottage cheese, onion powder and garlic powder.
Chop up the cooked chicken.
Assembly:
Sprinkle a little Parmesan cheese (green can) if you have some, in the bottom of the casserole dish. If not, that’s ok, it will still taste delicious.
Place half of the al denté noodles into the casserole in the dish, top with the cheesy cream sauce and add the rest of the noodles. The cut up chicken is the next layer (all of it), followed by the remaining 6 tablespoons of butter (melted and drizzled over the chicken).
Now add 4 ½ cups of favorite spaghetti sauce and spread to cover and top with the shredded cheese. If you prefer mozzarella, Mexican blend or some other flavor, use what you and your family like to eat.
Bake the casserole for 25-30 minutes, remove from oven and let stand five minutes before serving. A side salad, vegetable, or garlic toast completes the meal. This freezes well after baked and cooled, too. Serves 6-8.