The world is filled with all kinds of news every day. Life is a struggle for all of us. No one is immune from pain and suffering. And yet, we have Good News that is true every day we live. God is here to be our Refuge and our Strength.

Scripture reminds us that God’s Love is here to guide us. Love must be sincere. Hate what is evil, cling to what is good. Be devoted to one another in brotherly love. Honor one another above yourselves. Never be lacking in zeal, but keep your Spiritual fervor, serving the Lord. Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer. Share with God’s people who are in need. Practice hospitality.” Romans 12:9-13 Living with God as the Master of your life, is to have an abundant life. God is here for all those who look to Him for help. He is available 24/7, and He will never, ever, leave those who trust in Him.

