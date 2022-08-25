The world is filled with all kinds of news every day. Life is a struggle for all of us. No one is immune from pain and suffering. And yet, we have Good News that is true every day we live. God is here to be our Refuge and our Strength.
Scripture reminds us that God’s Love is here to guide us. Love must be sincere. Hate what is evil, cling to what is good. Be devoted to one another in brotherly love. Honor one another above yourselves. Never be lacking in zeal, but keep your Spiritual fervor, serving the Lord. Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer. Share with God’s people who are in need. Practice hospitality.” Romans 12:9-13 Living with God as the Master of your life, is to have an abundant life. God is here for all those who look to Him for help. He is available 24/7, and He will never, ever, leave those who trust in Him.
When you face bleak news that threatens your health and well-being, turn to Jesus. Jesus dealt with all kinds of people in His travels while He was here among us.
There were those who sought Him out to get Spiritual help and guidance. There were others who were bound and determined to go after others with the intent to do harm. Religious rulers who blatantly showed no respect for God’s Son, actively campaigned to spread hate, lies, and contempt for the Truth.
Hatred and selfish pride are still rampant today. We are dealing with ideologies that are focused on being divisive. Attacking others is something that the world has learned from modeling satan’s behavior. God sent Jesus to bring us together through love and acceptance of one another.
Scripture reminds us of the battle raging between God and satan. Take hold of what it means to be Spiritually armed for battle with the enemy of God. It’s not about us, it’s about God. “Finally, be strong in the Lord and in His mighty power. Put on the full armor of God so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities against the power of this dark world, and against the spiritual forces of evil in the Heavenly realms.” Ephesians 6:10-12 Jesus shows us the way to achieve peace from within our hearts and souls, is to look to the Father.
We seek His Spiritual principles for daily living. When there are those who are intent on doing harm to others, stay away from them. That is not what God calls us to do. Be a prayer warrior, and stand in the gap for those who need help. It comes down to this. “Am I now trying to win the approval of men, or of God? Or am I trying to please men? If I were still trying to please men, I would not be a servant of Christ.” Galatians 1:10
Words to live by. If I say that I belong to Jesus, it ought to be seen by the way I live in relationship with others. Here is something to aspire to from God’s Word.
“And pray in the Spirit on all occasions with all kinds of prayers and requests. With this in mind, be alert and keep on praying for all the saints.” Ephesians 6:18 God loves you. Pass it on.
Pastor Dave, First Baptist Church