Independence's Josie Fischels : A member of Iowa's 2021 Homecoming Court

IOWA CITY — Josie Fischels of Independence, is one of 12 University of Iowa students named to the 2021 Homecoming Court. Fischels is a senior majoring in journalism and mass communication, and theatre arts.
The University of Iowa’s Homecoming Week was Oct. 11-16, with the staging of the annual Homecoming Parade the evening before the annual Homecoming football game.
To be eligible for the Homecoming Court, students must be currently enrolled at Iowa and have attained senior status (90 or more semester hours completed). Graduate students are also eligible. Applicants must also have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.00.
Each nominee was required to answer a collection of questions. What follows are Josie’s responses.
What is your favorite memory from the University of Iowa?
My favorite memory from the University of Iowa is getting to see Lizzo perform live my freshman year during the 2018 Homecoming concert or being at Kinnick last weekend to see the Hawks beat Penn State! I also got the opportunity to travel to New York City to report on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 for the Daily Iowan this year, which was incredible!
What would like to see changed in the world during your lifetime?
The thing I’d like to see changed in the world is accessibility to information that can be everything from helpful to life-saving. One of the reasons I am a journalism major is to battle misinformation and make news more accessible to all communities.
If you could choose one superpower, what would it be?
I’d love to have the ability to speak any language fluently.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
Hard to say, but I’d certainly like to be traveling the world on my way to write my next big story!
What is a fun fact that no one knows about you?
I’ve done stand-up comedy!