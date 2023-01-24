Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Rural life stress on decline

Farm life stress level is reported on the decline.

 Zoran Zeremski/stock.adobe.com

AMES — Every two years since 1982, the Iowa Farm and Rural Life Poll has asked farmers to report on changes in quality of life, defined as “the degree of satisfaction with all aspects of life,” for their families and families in their communities.

In 2022, 86% of participants reported that quality of life for their families either stayed the same or improved over the five years leading up to February/March 2022. This represents a substantial uptick from what had been a downward trend from 91% in 2014, 87% in 2016, 84% in 2018 and 80% in 2020.

