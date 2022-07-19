WASHINGTON — Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) met with state officers from the Iowa FFA during their visit to Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, July 19. The officers were in the nation’s capital for the 2022 National FFA State Officer Summit.
Grassley and the FFA members discussed the farm bill, Grassley’s family farm and internships on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.
“I enjoy meeting with young Iowans and encouraging their interest in learning more about how our government works. Citizen involvement is essential to democracy in America, and young people are the key to the strength of our democracy in the future,” Grassley said.
Grassley makes it a priority to meet with Iowans visiting Washington, D.C. Grassley also routinely visits high schools in Iowa to answer questions about issues from students and faculty. Meetings can be scheduled with Grassley at http://www.grassley.senate.gov/contact/request-meeting.