Iowa FFA officers visit with Senator Grassley

Senator Charles Grassley met with Iowa State FFA officers while the group was visiting the nation’s capital. From left, Holly Schmitt, Waucoma, secretary; Ryan Wolf, NE vice president; Rachel Teunissen, reporter; Sam Philips, NW vice president; Grassley; Annie Bower, SE vice president; Kate Schaefer, SC vice president; Mary Ann Fox, NC vice president; Sam Martin, president; George Martin, SW vice president.

 COURTESY PHOTO

WASHINGTON — Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) met with state officers from the Iowa FFA during their visit to Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, July 19. The officers were in the nation’s capital for the 2022 National FFA State Officer Summit.

Grassley and the FFA members discussed the farm bill, Grassley’s family farm and internships on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

