ANKENY – Specialty crop producers can hone their skills and receive timely updates Feb. 9-10, as the Iowa Specialty Producers Conference returns for the third year, at the FFA Enrichment Center in Ankeny.
The two-day event will feature keynote messages by John Kennedy, founder of agritourism.life, along with educational breakout sessions both days.
Kennedy is an international speaker, author and strategist who will speak about “the why” of sales and service, and “creating an opportunity to buy,” during his 9 a.m. opening address.
He will also present a breakout session on “the what” involved with “driving employee engagement and motivation.” On Feb. 10, he will address “the how,” a 90-minute strategic plan: Vision, Values and Volition.
Session topics will include viticulture, enology, fruits and vegetables, floraculture, and business and marketing.
Pre-registration is encouraged to receive the best rates. The early-bird rate for the full conference is $200 and single-day registration is $110. Rates increase after the Jan. 11 early-bird deadline.