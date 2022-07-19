DES MOINES — Sweet, salty, savory, strange, tasty, on-a-stick, on a plate, in a bowl — if you go to the State Fair for the food, you won’t be disappointed this year. There are 53 new foods at the 2022 Iowa State Fair.
The 2022 New Foods are listed below, along with the new food contest entries and the top three finalists. Fairgoers can vote on the top three foods to officially name the top new food for the 2022 Iowa State Fair. Items with an asterisk () are best new food contest finalists.
2022 New Food List:
• “OMG” Chicken Sandwich
• 5 Dino Nuggets W/ Fries Kids Meal
• Alligator Corn Dog
• Apple Bacon Waffle
• Bayou Fries
• Berkshire Pork Loin
• BLT Roll
• Blue Ribbon Cobbler
• Burger De Burgo
• Chicken Bacon Ranch Waffle On A Stick
• Chocolate Chip Cookie Wonder Bars
• Chuckie’s Tenderloin Wrap
• Dawghouse Reuben Sandwich
• Deep Fried Meatballs On A Stick
• Deep Fried Queso Burger
• Dino Bites Party Tray
• Dog Bites Party Tray
• Egg-O-Fuego Eggs
• Elk Corn Dog
• Fried Green Beans Party Tray
• Fried Olives On A Stick
• Froyo, Cone Single
• Gluten Free Corn Dog
• Iowa’s Best Burger
• Island Cole Slaw
• Lamb Phillycheese Sandwich
• Mac N Cheese Party Tray
• Minty Moo Parfait
• Nana’s Gooey Butter Funnel Cake
• N’awlins Cajun Waffle Dog
• Pog Drink
• Pork Belly Bao Buns
• Pork Picnic In A Cup
• Puff Sundae
• Seasoned Fries Party Tray
• Shrimp Tacos
• Sidewinder French Fries
• Smokey’s Clubhouse
• Snake Bite Nachos
• Sno Big Dill Sno Cone
• Spam Bacon And Egg Breakfast
• Spam Curds
• Spam Deluxe Cheese Burger
• Stacks Breakfast Sandwich
• Sweet Potato Tater Tots
• Texas Toothpicks Party Tray
• The Finisher
• The Mardi Gras
• The Ripper
• The Sombrero
• Waffle Bombs
• Warm Brownie A La Mode Waffle Bowl
• Wild Alaskan Salmon Sandwich
The TOP 3 2022 Best New Foods, in no particular order:
• “OMG” Chicken Sandwich: Chicken City
“OMG” this chicken sandwich is a chicken breast that is lightly battered and covered in sugar coated corn flakes fried to golden brown and served on a glazed doughnut. As if it wasn’t enough, it’s topped with bacon and drizzled with syrup. It’s an “OMG” combination of sweet and savory.
• Pork Picnic in a Cup: Iowa Pork Tent
The Pork Picnic in a Cup is a twist on the classic summer picnic. A cup filled with layers of BBQ pulled pork, baked beans, creamy coleslaw and a drizzle of BBQ sauce, garnished with brown sugar pork belly. An amazing way to enjoy good summer eats, feast on great Iowa pork and Find Your Fun at the Fair.
• The Finisher: The Rib Shack
Not your average potato, it’s an extra-large russet potato, layered with chopped brisket, smoked pulled pork and The Rib Shack’s famous Bacon Brisket Mac and Cheese. Follow that up with a generous amount of gourmet BBQ sour cream and signature garlic rub butter. This is a meal that tastes like the Fair in one dish.
The top 3 new Fair foods will compete for the coveted 2022 Iowa State Fair People’s Choice Best New Food. Fairgoers can sample the top three finalists and cast their vote starting Thursday, August 11 through Monday, August 15 at midnight. The winner will be announced on Wednesday, August 17 during the Fair.
Visit iowastatefair.org or download the official Iowa State Fair App to find your favorite foods.