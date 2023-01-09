Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

AMES — Area students were among nearly 1,800 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University in December. Graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies were held Dec. 16-17 at Hilton Coliseum.

Area graduates are listed alphabetically by their hometowns, with degrees, course of study and honors where applicable.

