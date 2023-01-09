AMES — Area students were among nearly 1,800 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University in December. Graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies were held Dec. 16-17 at Hilton Coliseum.
Area graduates are listed alphabetically by their hometowns, with degrees, course of study and honors where applicable.
Arlington — Mitchell Hayes, Bachelor of Science, Construction Engineering, Summa Cum Laude
Brandon — Emily Nejdl, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Engineering
Hawkeye — Jenna Pagel, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science
Hazleton — Zachary Sailor, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering, Cum Laude
Independence — Dante Kayser-Appleby, Bachelor of Science, Management
Rowley — Sarah Collison, Bachelor of Arts, Advertising, Magna Cum Laude
Sumner — Justin Dillon, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Engineering, Summa Cum Laude; Callan VanEngelenburg, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business