AMES — More than 9,700 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2021 dean’s list. Students named to the dean’s list must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Area students are listed below by hometown, with class year and course of study included.
Arlington — Mitchell Paul Hayes, 4, Construction Engineering; Gabrielle Irene Moellers, 4, Finance
Aurora — Abbie Renae Van Raden, 4, Animal Ecology; Jackson J. Vande Vorde, 3, Agricultural Systems Technology
Brandon — Emily Ann Nejdl, 4, Industrial Engineering
Calmar — Celia Judith Neuzil, 2, Animal Ecology; Helen Elizabeth Neuzil, 4, Psychology; Kayla Marie Walter, 4, Accounting; Melissa Sue Ward, 4, Psychology
Castalia — Sage Rain Matt, 3, Software Engineering
Clermont — Kennedy Taylor White, 4, Criminal Justice
Elgin — Kariann Rose Elsbernd, 4, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education; Tatum Mae Kahler, 4, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education
Fairbank — Gavin T. Hyde, 4, Computer Science; Melody Jo Kayser, 3, Graphic Design; Kaylee Jean Kleitsch, 2, Agriculture and Society; Lydia Mary Martins, 4, Animal Science; Cole A. Neil, 3, Animal Science
Fayette — Weston Fantz, 3, Architecture-Professional Degree
Hawkeye — Megan Marie Niewoehner, 4, Agricultural Business; Jaedyn Le Winter, 3, Animal Science
Hazleton — Adam J. Deaner, 3, Agricultural Systems Technology; Sydney Marie Etten, 3, Agriculture and Society; Zachary Keith Sailor, 4, Mechanical Engineering
Independence — Jenessa R. Barloon, 4, Elementary Education; Aleksi Beltz, 3, Psychology; Alma H. Cashen, 4, Supply Chain Management; John Gannon Cook, 4, Agricultural Business; Emily Coonrad, 3, Software Engineering; Connor Wood Davison, 3, Genetics (AGLS); Elizabeth Grace Emley, 4, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education; Megan Renea Gee, 4, Mechanical Engineering; Joshua Aaron Hunter, 4, Business Economics; Mckenna Paige Kirchhoff, 3, Graphic Design; Courtney Nicole Main, 4, Kinesiology and Health; Keegan James Zimmerly, 3, Animal Science
Jesup — Luke Michael Becker, 3, Management Information Systems; Breanne Marie Fischels, 4, English; Eli L. Funke, 4, Management Information Systems; Kelsey Jo Hansen, 4, Family and Consumer Science Education and Studies; Mitch Andrew Harting, 3, Agricultural Studies; Brent Mitchel Martin, 2, Physics; Zoe Isabelle Miller, 2, Pre-Diet and Exercise (H SCI); Dylan James Roth, 2, Forestry; Kaylee Thoma, 4, Human Development and Family Studies; Samantha Ann Zaputil, 2, Public Relations
Lamont — Carter Edward Keppler, 4, Management
Oelwein — Olivia Jean Cummings, 3, Psychology; Brandon Ray McClain, 4, Economics; Merek Allen Moeller, 3, Agricultural Systems Technology
Ossian — Makayla Marie Hageman, 3, Agricultural Business
Postville — Jose Carlo Hernandez, 2, Construction Engineering; Haley Marie Palas, 2, Animal Science
Rowley — Sarah Elizabeth Collison, 4, Advertising; Marissa Ann Robinson, 4, Accounting
Stanley — Kaitlyn Sue Baerg, 4, Animal Science; Nicholas Ray Dittmer, 3, Agricultural Systems Technology
Sumner — Justin Reid Dillon, 4, Agricultural Engineering; Robert Thomas Goss, 4, Animal Ecology; Anna Katharina Schwake, 1, Biochemistry
Wadena — Allison Kay Boehm, 4, Environmental Science (AGLS)
Waucoma — Alicia Karinne Klimesh, 4, Linguistics
West Union — Savannah Jeanne Halva, 3, Financial Counseling and Planning; Macy Marie Halverson, 4, Animal Science
Winthrop — Cole Marcus Bowden, 1, Agronomy