AMES — More than 10,200 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2022 dean’s list. Students named to the dean’s list must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

Area students achieving academic success are listed by hometowns, with class year and curriculum included.

