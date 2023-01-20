AMES — More than 10,200 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2022 dean’s list. Students named to the dean’s list must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Area students achieving academic success are listed by hometowns, with class year and curriculum included.
Arlington — Mitchell Paul Hayes, 4, Construction Engineering; Makenzie Lynn Plagman, 2, Animal Science
Aurora — Jackson J. Vande Vorde, 4, Agricultural Systems Technology
Calmar — Celia Judith Neuzil, 4, Animal Ecology; Andrew Michael Wagner, 4, Mechanical Engineering
Castalia — Sage Rain Matt, 3, Software Engineering
Elgin — Mia Gibson, 3, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education; Joseph Kurt Prentice, 2, Agricultural Engineering
Fairbank — Morgan M. Biretz, 4, Management; Mary Sylvia Bodensteiner, 1, Pre-Architecture; Melody Jo Kayser, 4, Graphic Design; Kaylee Jean Kleitsch, 4, Agricultural and Rural Policy Studies; Quinn Everette Kottke, 1, Computer Science; Ellie Corinn Neil, 2, Animal Science
Hawkeye — Jeremiah David Bicknese, 3, Industrial Engineering; Molly Ann Niewoehner, 3, Animal Science; Jaedyn Le Winter, 4, Animal Science
Hazleton — Adam J. Deaner, 4, Agricultural Systems Technology; Sydney Marie Etten, 4, Agricultural and Rural Policy Studies; Zachary Keith Sailor, 4, Mechanical Engineering
Independence — Connor Wood Davison, 4, Genetics (AGLS); Spencer R. Giddings, 4, Environmental Science (LAS); Alek Micheal Gruber, 1, Industrial Engineering; Nicholas Homan, 2, Mechanical Engineering; Joshua Aaron Hunter, 4, Business Economics; Mckenna Paige Kirchhoff, 4, Graphic Design; Shanna J. Kleve, 2, Construction Engineering; Caden Larson, 1, Construction Engineering; Keegan James Zimmerly, 4, Animal Science
Jesup — Leah Marie Becker, 2, Kinesiology and Health; Luke Michael Becker, 4, Management Information Systems; Mallory Kate Becker, 2, English; Breanne Marie Fischels, 4, English; Brittany Ann Funke, 3, Environmental Science (AGLS); Mitch Andrew Harting, 4, Agricultural Studies; Jordyn Ranee Herman, 1, Criminal Justice; Kamryn Marie Kayser, 2, Design Undeclared; Zoe Isabelle Miller, 3, Dietetics (H SCI); Dylan James Roth, 3, Forestry; Samantha Ann Zaputil, 3, Public Relations
Oelwein — Olivia Jean Cummings, 4, Psychology; Brandon Ray McClain, 4, Economics; Merek Allen Moeller, 4, Agricultural Systems Technology
Ossian — Makayla Marie Hageman, 4, Agricultural Business; Kaitlyn Marie Theis, 3, Human Development and Family Studies
Rowley — Sarah Elizabeth Collison, 4, Advertising; Marissa Ann Robinson, 4, Accounting; Catherine Maria Steele, 3, Genetics (LAS)
Stanley — Nicholas Ray Dittmer, 4, Agricultural Systems Technology
Sumner — Justin Reid Dillon, 4, Agricultural Engineering; Shane Patrick Duffy, 4, Animal Science; Jacob Loren Rader, 1, Construction Engineering; Anna Katharina Schwake, 2, Biochemistry
Waucoma — Josie Rose Faga, 2, Industrial Technology; Holly Jane Schmitt, 2, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education
West Union — Savannah Jeanne Halva, 4, Financial Counseling and Planning; Kaylee Vagts, 3, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education