ISU Extension and Outreach
AMES — Recognizing the importance of the state’s specialty crop industry, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has designated July 25-29 as Iowa Fruit and Vegetable Week.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$10.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$124.00
|for 365 days
|3-Month
|$33.00
|for 90 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: July 22, 2022 @ 6:05 pm
ISU Extension and Outreach
AMES — Recognizing the importance of the state’s specialty crop industry, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has designated July 25-29 as Iowa Fruit and Vegetable Week.
The weeklong celebration recognizes the state’s 1,084 vegetable and 1,714 fruit operations, the nutritious products they produce and the consumers who depend on locally sourced fruits and vegetables.
Each day of the week holds a special focus. Monday is Growing Iowa’s Economy; Tuesday is Growing Iowa Fruits; Wednesday is Growing Iowa Vegetables; Thursday is Growing Market Connections; and Friday is Foodie Friday.
“While Iowa is often associated with corn and soybeans, growers in the state also produce some of the highest quality fruits and vegetables grown anywhere in the country,” said Maury Wills, president of the Iowa Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association. “Fortunately, fresh Iowa-grown fruits and vegetables are easy to find at farmers markets, farm stands and on-farm retail markets located throughout the state. Now is the time to stock up on your favorite Iowa grown fruits and vegetables.”
Iowa’s commercial horticulture industry contributes $48 million to the state’s economy each year. The most recent statewide survey of commercial horticulture production in Iowa, released in 2017, showed that the top five crops in 2015 were tomatoes, pumpkins, cucumbers, green beans and winter squash.
“This also serves as a reminder to Iowans to include additional fruits and vegetables from local sources in their diets,” said Kendra Meyer, program specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach’s Farm, Food and Enterprise Development program.
Meyer is also executive secretary of the Iowa Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association.
Follow the Iowa Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association Facebook page for social media updates on the week. Tag your own social media posts with the hashtag #IAFruitVeggieWeek22.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Partly cloudy with scattered strong storms developing in the afternoon. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. High around 90F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.