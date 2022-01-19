We had a nice break from the severe cold, but, of course, it didn’t last. It’s Iowa. Many years ago, the gravel roads were deep with snow, and I followed a snowplow out to St. Sebald Lutheran Church in order to play for a funeral.
A friend of mine shared the following memories: There was extremely deep cold one year in the 1960’s that St. Sebald members from Strawberry Point caravanned out to St. Sebald to attend church.
In the 70’s, a month of snowstorms came on Thursday or Friday canceling school until the Tuesday of next week. There were approximately four weeks that classes were held Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursdays that month.
Weather plays a factor for work, travel, stay-at-home, or recreation. It can make easy or difficult circumstances year around!
The museum is updating its overhead lighting throughout the facility this winter. What a difference it makes going from fluorescent to LED. The lighting is clearer, brighter, more economical and ecologically good for the environment.
