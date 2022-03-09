Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Irish Caramel Shortbread Bars

Ingredients:

Shortbread Layer

1 c (2 sticks) butter, softened

1 c granulated sugar

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

2¼ c all-purpose flour

½ tsp kosher salt

Caramel Layer

2 (11 oz) packages caramel squares

½ c heavy cream

Chocolate Layer

2 c semisweet chocolate chips

Flaky sea salt, for garnish if desired

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 300°F. Line a 13-x-9” pan with parchment paper and spray with cooking spray. Make shortbread layer: Cream softened butter with sugar until light and fluffy. Add flour and vanilla and mix until a breadcrumb texture forms.

2. Press mixture into a prepared pan and prick all over with a fork.

3. Bake until lightly golden, 30 minutes. Let cool completely.

4. Make caramel layer: in a small saucepan over medium-low heat, stir caramels and cream together until melted, 10 minutes. Pour over cooled shortbread crust.

5. Make chocolate layer: Melt chocolate in microwave in 30 second intervals and stir until smooth. Pour over caramel layer.

6. Refrigerate 20 minutes until firm, then slice into bars. Top with flaky sea salt if desired.

