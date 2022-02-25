FAYETTE – Iowa State University Extension and Outreach County offices in the northeast area announced award recipients for outstanding achievements in 2021.
Michele Kelly, Fayette County Youth Coordinator, received the Pride of Extension award. Kelly exhibited a commitment to client-centered customer service and set a vision to help its county solve problems and prepare for the future.
Michele has served as the Fayette County Youth Coordinator over the last 18 years and can be described as a staff member that ‘bleeds green and red’ in all ways she conducts her work. Michele has grown Fayette counties youth outreach programming, in fact, several of her former 4-Hers are now 4-H or Extension staff across the state.
Her Clover Kids program has grown since the 14/15 program year by 60% and her reach through school and community outreach has steadily increased from the 11/12 program year. Michele continues to be an exemplary role model to other staff and works well with her team to stay organized and focused.
