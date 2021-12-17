The average age of farmers is now around 60 years old and trending older. But there are many men and women who are driven, ambitious and interested in production agriculture – but may face perceived barriers to entry. This may include finances, access to land, limited practical knowledge or family farm transition challenges.
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach seeks to build the future in production agriculture by offering information about the ways to overcome barriers and design a more defined path to a career in production agriculture.
“Expanding Farm Horizons: Early Career and Beginning Farmer Resources and Strategies” is a two-session workshop designed to share resources, encourage networking, and inspire planning to move forward with strategies to establish a plan for expanding a life in farming.
In Fayette County, the program will be held on two consecutive Thursdays, Jan. 6 and 13 at Fayette County Extension Office, 218 South Main Street, Fayette.
A light supper is served at 5:30 p.m. and programming will be during 6 to 8 p.m.
Presenting at this seminar is Melissa O’Rourke, attorney and ISU Extension Farm and Business Management Field Specialist, along with other area professionals.
Topics covered in the two sessions will include:
• Building Your Farm Resume
• Accessing Land
• Working with Ag Lenders – Bankers
• Taking Inventory: Evaluating Available Assets & Liabilities
• Farmland Leases – legal & practical aspects
• Farm Financial Analysis
• Iowa Beginning Farmer Tax Credit and Loan Participation programs
• USDA—Farm Service Agency Beginning Farmer programs
• Educational Resources
• Family Dynamics
• Communication between Farmland Owners and Producers
While there is no fee for these workshops due to grant funding, participants should pre-register so that adequate food, seating and materials can be provided.
To register, call the Fayette County Extension office at 563-425-3331 or email dkahler@iastate.edu.