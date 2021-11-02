Twelve members of Chapter CL, P.E.O. gathered Monday, Nov. 1, at Farmer’s Daughters Quilt Retreat. Diane King presided at the business meeting, Chaplain Linda Jensen read from the book of Colossians. Irene Stocks read the minutes and Janet Hofmeyer the treasurer’s report. Corresponding secretary Karla Grennan read a thank you note from Betty Blunt saying that the P.E.O. memorial gift to her was given to Zion Lutheran Church.
Meeting for Monday, Dec. 6 will be at 5:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church with the program “Symbols of the Nativity” by Linda Jensen and Irene Stocks. A potluck dinner will be hosted by Group 3—Jean Baldwin, Shari Miller, Karen Bouska, Christina Holland, Linda Jensen, and Janet Hofmeyer. Members signed up for side dishes to bring.
Noticeably absent will be long-time member Mary Fick; she and Tom are moving to Springfield, Illinois. Mary has held nearly every office, hosted countless meetings, and volunteered for most every other job in her chapter for all of the years she has belonged. She will be missed, as will Darlene Cory. She and husband Max have moved to Friendship Village in Waterloo.
Nancy Thomas was unable to be present for the evening’s program, but provided many materials for members to enjoy. Sue Johnson invited those present to show gift-wrapped packages they had brought to share. Karla Grennan’s waxed paper bows were a beautiful hit. Sue shared her love for wrapping packages, using Christmas (or other occasion) cards, with ribbon or yarn touches … and brought “gift tags” that generated a few good belly laughs.