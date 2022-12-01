Italian Christmas Quiche

Ingredients:
1/2 pepperoni stick, sliced and cut up to make small diced pieces
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$10.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$124.00
|for 365 days
|3-Month
|$33.00
|for 90 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 27F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 27F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: December 1, 2022 @ 3:43 pm
Ingredients:
1/2 pepperoni stick, sliced and cut up to make small diced pieces
1/2 box frozen asparagus or about 1 cup of leftover cooked asparagus
3/4 c mozzarella shredded fine
1/2 c Parmesan, shredded finely
1 tsp Italian spice blend
1 1/2 c half and half
4 lg eggs
1 9-inch pie crust
Directions:
Make sure the asparagus is blotted well. If you can’t find whole pepperoni, hard salami diced up (about 1/3 cup) is a great substitute and still adds an Italian feel.
1. Heat oven to 400°F.
2. Prepare a crust for a 9-inch pie plate or use a store-bought crust. Do not prebake.
3. Defrost asparagus and use paper towels to remove excess moisture (if frozen).
4. Sprinkle the pepperoni and asparagus pieces over the bottom of the pie crust.
5. Spread cheeses evenly over the asparagus and pepperoni.
6. Beat the 4 eggs with a whisk until a bit foamy. Stir in half and half and the Italian spices
7. Pour egg mixture over the filling. Be sure that no cheese is sticking out too high.
8. Place in oven on the middle rack. Turn temp down to 350 and bake for 30-45 minutes until set. The knife should come out clean if stuck in the middle.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 27F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 27F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. High 47F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.