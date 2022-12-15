Italian Christmas Quiche

Quiche is a great way to serve something elegant that costs very little and is easy to fix. If you can’t find whole pepperoni for this recipe, hard salami diced up (1/3 cup) is a good sub. Also make sure to blot out excess moisture from asparagus very well, if using frozen and defrosted.
1/2 pepperoni stick, sliced and cut up to make small diced pieces
1/2 box frozen asparagus or about 1 cup of leftover cooked asparagus
3/4 c mozzarella shredded fine
1/2 c Parmesan, shredded finely
1 tsp Italian spice blend
2. Prepare a crust for a 9-inch pie plate or use a store-bought crust. Do not prebake.
3. Defrost asparagus and use paper towels to remove excess moisture (if frozen).
4. Sprinkle the pepperoni and asparagus pieces over the bottom of the pie crust.
5. Spread cheeses evenly over the asparagus and pepperoni.
6. Beat the 4 eggs with a whisk until a bit foamy. Stir in half and half and the Italian spices
7. Pour egg mixture over the filling. Be sure that no cheese is sticking out too high.
8. Place filled pie pan on cookie sheet in oven on the middle rack. Turn temp down to 350 and bake for 30-45 minutes until set. The knife should come out clean if stuck in the middle.