Italian Creme Bundt Cake

Ingredients:
2 c all-purpose flour
2 c sugar
1 stick butter
½ c shredded coconut
1 c finely chopped walnuts
5 egg whites [beat for stiff peaks]
5 egg yolks
1 c buttermilk
1½ tsp vanilla
1 tsp baking soda
1 tbl baking powder [optional]
CAKE ICING
1 pkg cream cheese, 8 oz.
½ c whipping cream
4 c powdered sugar
½ c chopped nuts
½ c shredded coconut, toasted (optional)
Directions:
Pre-heat oven to 350ºF. Cream butter with sugar. Add vanilla.
Separate the eggs. Beat the whites until stiff peaks form; set aside.
Cream the egg yolks, butter, and sugar. Set them aside.
In a separate bowl combine dry ingredients: Sift flour, baking powder, and baking soda.
Add the dry ingredients to the mixture a little at a time alternating with the buttermilk (about ¼ cup at a time). Next mix in walnuts and coconut.
With a spatula gently fold in the egg whites into the batter by making the figure-8 pattern.
Spoon the batter into the greased Bundt pan making it as even as you can.
Bake for about 60 minutes until the cake seems firm. Let it cool for 20 minutes.
For the icing, with a hand mixer, cream the cream cheese with the ½ cup of whipping cream. Add powdered sugar. Blend.
Remove cooled cake from Bundt pan and ice.
Sprinkle coconut and top off with chopped walnuts.
Refrigerate the cake until you are going to slice and serve.