The Clayton County VNA WIC (Women, Infant and Children) program is completing WIC appointments in person. These include appointments for Fayette County residents. Persons should follow the instructions on the text message reminders for what to bring with you to clinic.
The following schedules have been set for WIC Clinics in West Union and Oelwein.
A West Union WIC Clinic will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, 130 S. Washington St., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13.
Oelwein WIC Clinics will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, 402 E. Charles St., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Persons should contact Clayton County VNA WIC Program at 1-888-836-7867 or 563-880-0941 for more information or to schedule an appointment.