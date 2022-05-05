Oelwein MacDowell Club met at the home of Bob and Sue Jensen. The Jensens presented the program for the evening by giving a tour of their yard and gardens.
They have a multitude of outdoor art creations using repurposed metal, wood, glass, license plates, rocks and other items on display. They explained some of the techniques they use to form the new pieces in their yard and showed the various tools used and possibilities for new items to be finished.
Plants are abundant throughout the gardens and each item they have crafted makes an eclectic and unique display. Each year they have a garden party including items from other artists so people can come and enjoy the outdoors, relax on a bench, and see the varied items of which many are on sale. This year the garden party will be July 29-31. It was a very enjoyable and informative presentation.
Outgoing president, Linda Murphy presided at the business meeting. Camp scholarships are being reviewed as they are submitted. One was approved and a second is pending. Heather Bradley will present the annual Easton Award at Senior Awards Night on May 18.
Upcoming events were reviewed. The high school vocal pops concert is Saturday, May 7. Tuesday, May 10 is the double middle school and high school band concert. Thursday. May 12 is the middle school vocal concert. Season tickets for the Williams Center programs are now on sale for the coming year.
Officers for next year were installed. They are: President Julie Williams, Vice-President Lynnette Rochford, Recording Secretary Joane Amick, Treasurer Janet Hofmeyer, Corresponding Secretary Twyla Larsen, and Press Correspondent Diane Hall. They will take over their duties in September. Cohostesses serving refreshments for the evening were Debbie Vogel, Carol Piper and Beth Kerr.