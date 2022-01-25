MADISON, Wisconsin — The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2021-2022 academic year.
Payton Ruckdaschel of Jesup has achieved academic excellence with inclusion on the dean’s list for the fall semester. Payton is enrolled in the School of Education.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction.