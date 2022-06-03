The Women, Infant and Children (WIC) Clinic for Fayette County residents has been scheduled for June. The Visiting Nurse Association WIC program is completing WIC appointments in person. Persons should follow the instructions on the text message reminders for what to bring to the clinic.
The West Union WIC Clinic will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, 130 S. Washington St., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 16.
The Oelwein WIC Clinic will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, 402 E. Charles St., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, June 20, and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 21.
Persons should contact the VNA WIC Program at 1-888-836-7867 or 563-880-0941.