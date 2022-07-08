STANLEY — Pete and Jeannie Kalb are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on July 21. The couple married at Sacred Heart Church in Oelwein, with Father Fidelis Kaufman officiating their ceremony.
They have five children, Bob (Mary) of Aurora, May (Mike) Ryan of Independence, Larry of Dearborn, Michigan, Beth Vrioni of Libertyville, Illinois, and John (Jenn Drewelow) of Stanley. The family includes 18 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great, great-granddaughter.
Anniversary greetings may be sent to the couple at 4875 I Ave., Stanley, IA 50671.