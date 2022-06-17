Hello! I am Kerigan Alexander, and I am serving as one of the 2022 Fayette County Dairy Princesses. My parents are Mike and Kim Alexander of Clermont. I am really looking forward to advocating for the dairy industry this year! Did you know that milk contains a lot of potassium, so one 8 oz glass of milk has just as much potassium as one banana?
To start off dairy month I wanted to share one of my favorite recipes using dairy products.
Oreo Fluff
4 cups of milk
2 (3.4oz) packages of instant vanilla pudding
2 (8 oz) tubs of whipped topping
30 Oreos
4 oz of cream cheese
First, mix the milk and instant pudding together. Then, beat the cream cheese and add it to the milk and instant pudding mixture. Next, fold the whipped cream into the mix. Then you will crush Oreos in a bag and then mix them into the fluff until it is even throughout. Then cover or place a plastic lid over the bowl and chill it for at least one hour before serving and enjoy!
Hello! My name is Kylie Oakland, and I am serving as one of the 2022 Fayette County Dairy Princesses. I’m going to be a senior at North Fayette Valley and have a small herd of dairy show heifers. A fun fact about milk is that it travels from the cow to the store in under 3 days!
To kick off summer here’s one of my favorite recipes that includes multiple dairy products.
Taco dip
Ingredients:
16 oz block of cream cheese (room temp)
2 c. of sour cream
4 Tbsp taco seasoning
1 c. Finely chopped lettuce
1 1/4 c. Shredded cheese
Tortilla chips for serving
1. Combine cream cheese & sour cream in a large bowl.
2. Add taco seasoning and stir well.
3. Spread mixture evenly in 9-10” dish
4. Top mixture with lettuce and cheese
5. Serve & enjoy right away or refrigerate until ready to serve
Hi, I’m Wyatt Schmitt, your 2022 little Mr. Herdsman. My parents are Lucas Schmitt and Kaitlyn Schmitt. The thing I am most looking forward to is riding in parades this summer and throwing out string cheese. Did you know there are more than 1000 new dairy products introduced each year? Here is one of my favorite meals that include dairy products.
Cheesy Hashbrown Potatoes
1 bag frozen hash browns
1 onion
1/2 container sour cream
1 can cream of chicken soup
1 large bag of cheddar cheese
Salt
Pepper
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. You will need a 9x13 casserole dish greased. Combine all
ingredients together, reserving half of the cheese. Once combined, put into the greased pan.
Layer cheese on top and bake for one hour.
Hi! I’m Aubrey Oakland and I am serving as the 2022 Fayette County Little Miss Squirt. I love helping my sisters with their dairy heifers and I show in the kiddy calf show and at open shows.
A fun fact about dairy cows is that on average a single cow makes over 6 gallons of milk every day! One of my favorite recipes that includes dairy products that is also perfect for summer is a smoothie!
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Ingredients:
1/2 c. of 2% milk
1/3 c. vanilla yogurt
1/3 c. frozen strawberries
1/2 chopped banana
1 tsp. granulated sugar (optional)
Directions:
In a blender combine all ingredients, cover, and blend for 30-45 seconds or until smooth. Pour into glass and enjoy!