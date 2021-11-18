WINTHROP — Bradley Kerkove of Winthrop is a recent graduate of Palmer College of Chiropractic.
Kerkove graduated with a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from PCC’s main campus in Davenport on Oct. 22.
