An election to fill a vacancy in Director District 5 on the Board of Directors of the Keystone Area Education Agency will be conducted at an election convention on March 7, at noon at Keystone Area Education Agency, 1400 Second Street NW, Elkader, and via Zoom teleconference https://aea1.zoom.us/j/94072613154 with passcode 735433.
The director district includes the Maquoketa Valley, Starmont, and West Delaware County Community School Districts, as well as a portion of the Western Dubuque Community School District (Delaware County Precincts 2, 10, & 12 and Dubuque County Precincts 37 & 39). The director will be elected by the school boards of those districts.
The election is for the remaining period of a four-year term for the director from Director District 5; the term expires in December 2023. Gerald Hilton, of Strawberry Point, recently resigned from this position due to a relocation.
Candidates for the vacancy on the Board of Directors of the Keystone Area Education Agency must be electors and residents of Director District. 5. The candidates may be members of a local school district board of education but may not be an employee of a school district in the Keystone AEA area. Candidates for the vacancy will be those filing the statement with the Keystone AEA board secretary on or before Feb. 25, 2022. If no candidate files by the deadline, nominations may be received from school board members present at the convention.
Statement of Candidacy forms may be obtained by contacting Julie Tschirgi, Board Secretary, at the Administration Office of the Keystone AEA in Elkader or by telephoning (563) 245-1480.