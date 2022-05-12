Kick off the weekend with meat and potatoes

Now that spring is over and summer has arrived (that season flew by in record weather fashion, didn’t it?) the what’s for supper question is now, to grill or not to grill.
For me, the answer will always be – not to grill. I know nothing about grilling and never pretended to. Yes, I have a nice gas grill that the late man of the house got used to charring things on. But the last time daughter and partner grilled on it, there was a “boom” when it was started up. Oh, it worked fine after the boom, I just don’t like the idea of worrying about a boom happening again. It reminds me of the days of apartment life in Des Moines 50 years ago, when I had to light the pilot on a gas oven. First match went out. Lit second match and “Boom!” Singed eyebrows and eyelashes.
I will stick to the broiler on my electric stove for grilling purposes. If the kitchen gets a little warm, I can turn the A/C down a bit.
The grilling story brings me to the first recipe this week, Smokehouse Chicken. There are a couple of things to know about this recipe. First, the chicken turns out delicious and crispy on the outside, moist and tender inside. Second, your kitchen may smell like vinegar while cooking, but the chicken does not taste like vinegar. Third, do not use a cast-iron skillet or iron Dutch oven for this as the vinegar will not be good for the surface. A glass 9x13 baking dish, a large Corningware® baking dish or an enameled granite ware roaster or pan would be good for this chicken dish. Have some aluminum foil ready to keep the chicken covered through the baking process.
Have a great weekend and stay cool.
Smokehouse Chicken
Ingredients:
Bone in skin on chicken however much will fit in a single layer of a baking dish or Dutch oven
1 tbl kosher salt
1 tsp smoked or regular black pepper
1 tsp smoked paprika
3 tbl brown sugar
1 tbl hot sauce, the red kind in the glass bottle
1 tsp crushed red pepper flakes
1½ c cider vinegar
Directions:
1. Combine all ingredients except for chicken in enamel Dutch oven, or other baking dish.
2. Place chicken in pot, skin side down. Cover and place in 300ºF oven for 45 minutes. Remove pot from oven and flip chicken. Cover again and return to oven for another 45 minutes.
3. Remove lid and place oven on broil. Broil for 20 minutes, or until skin is nicely browned and somewhat crispy on top, watching carefully so that it does not burn (this may take significantly less time in your oven as they vary).
4. Spoon additional pan juices over to serve.