Oelwein Public Library’s Pages & Play Club meets with Miss Katie every Wednesday at 10 a.m.
For the remainder of July, topics will be, July 13, Weather School; July 20, At the Beach; July 27, Pets.
Other kids’ activities include LEGO Club on Wednesdays at 3 p.m.
July’s Take & Make Kit is a make your own binary bookmark. Kids can spell out their name using computer code and create a unique bookmark.
The Oelwein Public Library is open 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. It is closed on Sunday.